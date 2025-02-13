Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 8:43PM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

between 5 and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Saguache

County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet, Western

Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Western Mosquito

Range/East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo

Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, and Southern Sangre de

Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.