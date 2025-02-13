Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:00AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Saguache

County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet, Western

Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de

Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, and Southern Sangre

de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heavy, wind driven snow could lead to dangerous travel

conditions, especially over area mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.