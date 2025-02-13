Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:00AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Leadville Vicinity/Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Saguache
County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet, Western
Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de
Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, and Southern Sangre
de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heavy, wind driven snow could lead to dangerous travel
conditions, especially over area mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.