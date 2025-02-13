Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 3:00AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially over area mountain passes. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

