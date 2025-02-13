Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 3:00AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially
over area mountain passes. Widespread blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.