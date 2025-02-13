Winter Storm Warning issued February 13 at 10:28AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.