Skip to Content
Alerts

High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 8:43PM MST until February 14 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
February 14, 2025 4:49 AM
Published 8:43 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles on I-25.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content