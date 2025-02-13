High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 2:25PM MST until February 14 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles on I-25.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.