Cold Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:01AM MST until February 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia or frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 20 below.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.