Cold Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 3:01AM MST until February 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 20 below.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers,
Baca, and eastern Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero
could result in hypothermia or frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

