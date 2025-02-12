Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:47AM MST until February 12 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches,

heaviest across the Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Southern

Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.