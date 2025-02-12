Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:47AM MST until February 12 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches,
heaviest across the Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Southern
Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.