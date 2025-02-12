Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:47AM MST until February 12 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches. Snow amounts will be highly variable depending on location
of heavier snow bands.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Crowley, Otero, Bent, and Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.