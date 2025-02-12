Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:47AM MST until February 12 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
Locally higher amounts possible under heavier snow bands.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Eastern Fremont, and Huerfano Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.