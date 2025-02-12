Cold Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:40AM MST until February 13 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 21 below expected.
* WHERE…El Paso, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, Baca and
eastern Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.