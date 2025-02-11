Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 9:13AM MST until February 12 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Southern
Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.