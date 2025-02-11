Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 8:36PM MST until February 12 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Southern
Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.