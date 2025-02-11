Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 8:36PM MST until February 12 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Localized areas of

heavier amounts possible due to snow bands.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Crowley, Otero, Bent, and Prowers.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.