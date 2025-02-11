Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 8:36PM MST until February 12 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Localized areas of heavier
amounts possible due to snow bands.
* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont
County, and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below
7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.