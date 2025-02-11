Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 2:31AM MST until February 12 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.