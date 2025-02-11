Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 2:31AM MST until February 12 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Crowley, Otero, and Bent Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.