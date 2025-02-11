Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 2:31AM MST until February 12 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:31 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches.

* WHERE…El Paso, Pueblo, and Eastern Fremont Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content