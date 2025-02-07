Red Flag Warning issued February 7 at 2:28PM MST until February 7 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230 and 233.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.