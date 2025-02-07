High Wind Warning issued February 7 at 4:13AM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet and the Upper

Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for light weight and high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong cross winds will impact travelers

across Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties on Interstate 25.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.