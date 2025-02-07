High Wind Warning issued February 7 at 2:29PM MST until February 7 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.