Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued February 6 at 2:31PM MST until February 7 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 2:31 PM

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the area
from 10 AM to 6 PM Friday…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 6 PM MST Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230 and 233.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content