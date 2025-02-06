Red Flag Warning issued February 6 at 2:31PM MST until February 7 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the area

from 10 AM to 6 PM Friday…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 6 PM MST Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230 and 233.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.