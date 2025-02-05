Red Flag Warning issued February 5 at 2:28PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the area

from 10 AM until 6 PM Wednesday…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230, 233 and 237.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.