Red Flag Warning issued February 5 at 2:28PM MST until February 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the area
from 10 AM until 6 PM Wednesday…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229, 230, 233 and 237.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.