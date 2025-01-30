Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 3:44AM MST until January 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Upper Rio Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet, and Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

