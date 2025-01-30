Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 3:44AM MST until January 30 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.