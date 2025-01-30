Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 3:44AM MST until January 30 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County, and Pueblo County.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility due
to blowing snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.