Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 2:05PM MST until January 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.