Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 10:29AM MST until January 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Upper Rio
Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet, and
Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.