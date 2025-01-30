Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 10:29AM MST until January 30 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous to dangerous road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.