Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 10:29AM MST until January 30 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous to dangerous road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

