Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 8:32PM MST until January 30 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts over eastern El Paso
County. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing blowing and
drifting snow, especially in open areas.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso and Pueblo Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 2 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility due
to blowing snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.