Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 8:32PM MST until January 30 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
between 4 and 6 inches, with locally higher amounts in northern
Teller County and near the Rampart Range. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph, producing blowing and drifting snow, especially in open
areas.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 2 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.