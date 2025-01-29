Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 8:32PM MST until January 30 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

between 4 and 6 inches, with locally higher amounts in northern

Teller County and near the Rampart Range. Winds gusting as high as

45 mph, producing blowing and drifting snow, especially in open

areas.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,

and Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 2 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.