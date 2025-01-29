Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 1:12PM MST until January 30 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9
inches, with heavier amounts possible over eastern facing slopes
of the San Juans and the southern Sangre de Cristos. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Upper Rio
Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet, and
Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over La Veta
Pass and Wolf Creek Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.