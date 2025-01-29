Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 1:12PM MST until January 30 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak,
and Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 2 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
lead to dangerous visibilities and travel conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.