Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 1:12PM MST until January 30 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could lead to dangerous visibilities and travel conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak, and Northern El Paso County.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

