Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 2:01PM MST until January 30 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and

12 inches, with heavier amounts possible over eastern facing

slopes of the San Juans and the southern Sangre de Cristos.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Upper Rio

Grande Valley/Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet, and

Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 11 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially

over area mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.