Extreme Cold Warning issued January 21 at 1:11AM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind chills as cold as 55 below will be possible above timberline.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.