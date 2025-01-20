Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 9:41AM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, and southeast Colorado.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.