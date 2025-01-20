Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 9:41AM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 15 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills as low as 30 below expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon

to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.