Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 5:02PM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside.

* WHERE…Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 26 below.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.