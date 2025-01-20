Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 5:02PM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 26 below.
* WHERE…Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers and Baca
Counties, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below
7500 Feet, and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below
7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.