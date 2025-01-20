Skip to Content
Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 5:02PM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, and southeast Colorado.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

National Weather Service

