Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 5:02PM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 32 below.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central, and
southeast Colorado, including Pueblo and El Paso Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.