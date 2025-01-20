Skip to Content
Alerts

Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 5:02PM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 5:02 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 32 below.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central, and
southeast Colorado, including Pueblo and El Paso Counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content