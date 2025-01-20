Skip to Content
Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 3:14AM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 24 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 30 below expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa and Crowley Counties.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although wind chills improve during the day
time hours, they will still be in the single digits to as cold as
15 below zero at times.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

