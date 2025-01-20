Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 3:14AM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below expected.

