Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 3:14AM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below expected.
* WHERE…Otero, Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, Baca, and Huerfano
Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.