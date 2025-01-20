Skip to Content
Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 3:14AM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 41 below expected.

* WHERE…The Sawatch and Mosquito Ranges, Central Lake County,
eastern Chaffee County, the La Garita and Eastern San Juan
mountains, the Upper Rio Grande Valley, the Sangre De Cristo and
Wet Mountains, Northern Fremont County, and Teller County
including Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind chills as cold as 55 below will be possible above timberline.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

National Weather Service

