Extreme Cold Warning issued January 20 at 3:14AM MST until January 21 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 29 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills as low as 35 below expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Valley, Wet Mountain Valley, Northern El Paso,

Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, and Western and Central

Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon

to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although some minor temperature improvement

will occur this afternoon, wind chills will remain below zero

through the day.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and

unfrozen water.