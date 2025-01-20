Skip to Content
Cold Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 9:41AM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 5:49 PM
Published 9:41 AM

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 20 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 35 below expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Valley, Wet Mountain Valley, Northern El Paso,
Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, and Western/Central
Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.

National Weather Service

