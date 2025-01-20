Cold Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 3:14AM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 24 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills as low as 30 below expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa and Crowley Counties.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon

to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although wind chills improve during the day

time hours, they will still be in the single digits to as cold as

15 below zero at times.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.