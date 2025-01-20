Cold Weather Advisory issued January 20 at 3:14AM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low

as 28 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills as low as 30 below expected.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Pueblo, and Eastern Fremont Counties.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon

to 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although some minor temperature improvement

will occur Monday afternoon, wind chills will still be below zero

most of the day.

Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must

go outside.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.