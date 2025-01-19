Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 7:57PM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 24 below expected. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 30 below possible.
* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5
PM MST Monday. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon
through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although wind chills improve during the day
time hours, they will still be in the single digits to as cold as
15 below zero at times.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.