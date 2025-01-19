Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 7:57PM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 25 below. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 35 below possible.
* WHERE…San Luis Valley, Wet Mountain Valley, Northern El Paso,
Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, and Western/Central
Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST Monday. For
the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday
morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although some minor temperature improvement
will occur Monday afternoon, wind chills will remain below zero
through the day.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.