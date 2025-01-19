Skip to Content
Cold Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 7:57PM MST until January 20 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low
as 25 below. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 35 below possible.

* WHERE…San Luis Valley, Wet Mountain Valley, Northern El Paso,
Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, and Western/Central
Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST Monday. For
the Extreme Cold Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday
morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although some minor temperature improvement
will occur Monday afternoon, wind chills will remain below zero
through the day.
Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must
go outside.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and
unfrozen water.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.

National Weather Service

